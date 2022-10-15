Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

