Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,003,000 after buying an additional 580,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,354,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $45.20 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

