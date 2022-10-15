Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.43 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

