Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

MPW stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

