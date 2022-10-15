Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,648 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJM opened at $21.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.