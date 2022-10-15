Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

KRE stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

