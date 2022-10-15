Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,366 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Raymond James Trading Down 5.6 %

Raymond James stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

