Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,448 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 131,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.