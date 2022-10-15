Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,947 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Roblox were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Roblox stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

