Spire Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $51.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

