Spire Wealth Management Sells 488 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.