Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,287 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,000 over the last ninety days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.