Spire Wealth Management Sells 636 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.1% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 215.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

