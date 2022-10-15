Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,772 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.01. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

