Spire Wealth Management Sells 709 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.8 %

BBY stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

