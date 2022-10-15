Spire Wealth Management Sells 801 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 58,011 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 45,600.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

