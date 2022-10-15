Spire Wealth Management Sells 939 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:DELL opened at $34.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

