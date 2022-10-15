Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,584 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,659,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after buying an additional 102,231 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 1,079,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 100,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE:SPNT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $811.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.78. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

