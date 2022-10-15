Spire Wealth Management Takes $80,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,699 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.91.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $3,710,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company's stock.

COIN stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

