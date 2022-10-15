Spire Wealth Management Takes $82,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

