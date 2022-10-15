Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in GXO Logistics by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 530.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $525,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 78.0% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $8,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

