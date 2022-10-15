Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Splunk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Splunk Trading Up 0.7 %

SPLK stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

