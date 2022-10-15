Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as low as C$12.82. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.06.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.