Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

