SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.97

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.97 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31.74 ($0.38). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 373,157 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.91 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.