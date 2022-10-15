SSE (LON:SSE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,943.43 ($23.48).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,470 ($17.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,693.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,740.94. The stock has a market cap of £15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.96. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

