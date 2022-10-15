Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

