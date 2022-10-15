Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
NASDAQ SRCL opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $70.91.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
