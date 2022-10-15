Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after buying an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 16.86%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

