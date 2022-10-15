Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

