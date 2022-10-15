Strs Ohio Acquires 2,400 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,860. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

