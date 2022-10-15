Strs Ohio Acquires 608 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 874,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 129.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 287,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $107.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

