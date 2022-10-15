Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 128,700 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in StoneCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.01 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
