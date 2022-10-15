Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 112.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after buying an additional 121,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $134,310.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $256.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 107.10% and a net margin of 34.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.