Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $160.02 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.