Strs Ohio Buys 400 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 82.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NPO stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

