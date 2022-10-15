Strs Ohio Buys 5,061 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Down 2.2 %

OneMain stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

