Strs Ohio Buys 700 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. Benchmark increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $128.31.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

