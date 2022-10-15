Strs Ohio Buys 800 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,344,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 998,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

