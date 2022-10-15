Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 265,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at $54,630,825.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,999 shares of company stock worth $1,656,993. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

LBRT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,445.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

