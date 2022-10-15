Strs Ohio Cuts Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

