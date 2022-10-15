Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 17,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGS. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

