Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MasTec were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $138,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

