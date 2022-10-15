Strs Ohio Grows Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,347.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

