Strs Ohio Grows Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,921,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Safehold by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 159,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after buying an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Safehold by 4.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 197,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Safehold by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Safehold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 39.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

