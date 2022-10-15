Strs Ohio Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

