Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

ACAD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

