Strs Ohio Has $939,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,448,836 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.