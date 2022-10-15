Strs Ohio Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WesBanco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.41 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

