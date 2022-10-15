Strs Ohio Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.55. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

