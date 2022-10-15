Strs Ohio Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Copa were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Copa by 195.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Copa by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $5,394,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 603,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Copa Price Performance

CPA opened at $71.67 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Stories

